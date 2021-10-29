In this fast-paced modern world, everyone needs entertainment to escape the humdrum of life. There is no celebration in life which is complete without music, dancing, and entertainment. While some of us keep ourselves and others entertained by being the performers like our talented singers, dancers, actors, musicians; others keep themselves entertained by being an awesome audience. Vinay Singh, who mainly belongs to the former group, is also a passion-preneur who turned his interest and love towards music into a platform for the budding talents and artists.

TopShotLife, a concept of Vinay Singh, is designed to help artists see their dreams as something that can be reached, as long as they apply themselves and stick to a routine. Vinay Singh stated that, “Our goal is to build a buzz for our artists and ultimately solidify ourselves as a consistent resource and go-to place for artist development and entertainment.”His ideology is to provide resources, collaborations and guidance to up-and-coming artists to help bring their content ideas to life. Within a span of seven months, Vinay Singh has successfully launched several debut artists and also collaborated with few well-known artists such as Nitin Kumar, Rishabh Chaturvedi,JSL Singh,Udit Saxena, Bhavin Bhanushali and Sameeksha Sud. All the music videos on TopShotLife YouTube channel- ‘Nightmare’, ‘Kangna’, ‘GhumdaFirey’, ‘TereGerhe’ ‘Afreen’ and ‘Dil Fakeera’, have received a remarkable response from the audience, with an average of more than 2 - 2.5 million hits on each music video. Furthermore, Vinay Singh is actively signing budding artists and established artists from different genres and backgrounds to bring diverse and quality music for their audience.

When asked about the brainchild behind TopShotLife, Vinay Singh fondly smiled and said, “The idea dawned on me after realizing how some of our local artists suffered greatly. They struggle for gaining maximum exposure for their voices to be heard, and not just to be heard but to be developed into the big artist and great creators. So, I decided to build a reliable platform that will surpass their craving and desire for exposure. I am dedicated to developing independent artists on my fast-growing music label TopShotLife.”

Vinay Singh has received three awards on behalf of his company and his team for all their hard work, humanitarian efforts, and success in the event and entertainment industry in Dallas. To mention a few, Vinay Singh as accepted awards from ManushiChhillar, former Miss World in February 2019, at Arya Dance Academy’s 4th Annual Charity Gala, from Sunglow Entertainment in August 2019 at the Shreya Ghoshal concert, and from Meenakshi Sheshadriin February 2020 at Arya Dance Academy’s 5th Annual Charity Gala. Vinay Singh said in a very humble voice, “The appreciation and awards I have received have inspired me to aim for even bigger goals by widening my horizon in the entertainment world. I am currently working on a few big projects and in one of the songs the world will get to see me as the lyricist for the first time.”

“A dream is only a dream and will remain so if you do not take steps to make that dream a reality. If you have a strong passion, you have an obligation to yourself to develop that passion and let it grow. Passions and dreams do not happen overnight. Get involved with others who have the same passion and learn everything you possibly can. Over time you might just discover a small sprout that took root and became a might Oak Tree!” – Vinay Singh