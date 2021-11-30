The shaadi season is on in full swing. The latest lovebirds to tie the knot are actor Vineet Kumar Singh and his partner Ruchiraa Gormaray. The actor shared pics on his social media to inform fans of the same. He is best known for his work in Mukkabaaz, Gangs Of Wasseypur, Ugly and others. Vineet Kumar Singh chose a white sherwani while she wore a red sherwani. He posted a couple of pictures and wrote, "Holding your hand I came so far.

Feeling truly blessed to have you in my life!" They had been dating for a long time. Vineet and Ruchiraa's close family friends were present.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vineet Kumar Singh (@vineet_ksofficial)

The actor told Hindustan Times that they knew one another for eight long years. It seems she has been his pillar of support in these eight years. The couple had plans to marry in 2020 but things got delayed due to the COVID-19 and the lockdown. Sharib Hashmi, Aahana Kumra, Shobita Dhulipalia, Gulshan Devaiah and others sent them congratulations. The actor is from Nagpur and the wedding had a combination of Maharashtrian - North Indian customs and traditions.

It seems Ruchiraa is also an actor. The couple have decided to keep their personal and private lives separate. It seems she was there with him during the shoot of Mukkabaaz. The actor says they had a tough journey together absorbing the ups and downs. He told Hindustan Times, "She was there with me in every situation, and now we have decided to start this new beautiful journey. We are here and are very happy."