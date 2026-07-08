Vipul Amrutlal Shah on supporting emerging filmmakers after delivering hits in 2026: 'My faith has always been in honesty, conviction, and distinct vision'

Vipul Amrutlal Shah has invariably been referred to as one of Indian cinema's finest directors. Vipul hasn't just been garnering popularity for delivering entertaining and successful films which giving full support to bold and, thought-provoking stories.

By: BollywoodLife | Published: July 8, 2026 4:30 PM IST





Vipul Amrutlal Shah has invariably been referred to as one of Indian cinema's finest directors. Vipul hasn't just been garnering popularity for delivering entertaining and successful films which giving full support to bold and, thought-provoking stories. Vipul has also been successful in building reputation for impactful content-driven cinema

through his banner, Sunshine Pictures. His films have struck a chord with the viewers and critics alike.

This is evident from the success of Vipul Amrutlal Shah's recent films - The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond and Governor. While the former has been directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, and the latter was helmed by Chinmay D. Mandlekar. The Kerala Story 2 ended up being the 5th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. The total box office collection in India ended at Rs 52.25 crore net. The Kerala Story 2 was made on a budget of 28 crore. It earned Rs 24.25 crore in around 45 days of its theatrical journey.

While sharing his thoughts on the huge success that his films witnessed in the first half of 2026, Vipul Amrutlal Shah said, “Cinema finds its best form when new eyes tell it, and this half of the year has been very rewarding for me with both my movies The Kerala Story 2 and Governor, which were directed by emerging filmmakers who are making their mark in the industry. They both delivered and proved that fresh voices can make good cinema.”

He further added, “My faith has always been in honesty, conviction, and a distinct vision rather than experience alone. As we move forward with our line-up, I remain committed to backing new talent and giving original storytellers the platform they deserve.”

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