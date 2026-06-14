Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Governor collects Rs 2.35 crore India net in just 2 days, powered by riveting story and Manoj Bajpayee's stellar performance

Governor continues to perform strongly in theatres, with audiences turning up for its powerful storytelling and emotional depth. The film brings to life a pivotal yet often-overlooked chapter of India's history through the inspiring journey of an unsung hero, making it a deeply compelling watch.

Governor, starring Manoj Bajpayee and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, has opened to an impressive response in theatres. Inspired by India's 1991 financial crisis, the film tells the remarkable story of an unsung hero whose contribution played a crucial role in the country's recovery. The powerful narrative, combined with Manoj Bajpayee's compelling performance, has struck a chord with audiences across the country.

The film has also given Manoj Bajpayee the biggest theatrical opening of his career, thanks to Vipul Amrutlal Shah. It also adds another successful chapter to Vipul Amrutlal Shah's track record. Continuing its strong run after a massive opening, Governor has collected ₹2.35 crore net in India within just two days of release. With positive reviews and strong word of mouth driving footfalls, the film is maintaining solid momentum at the box office and is expected to witness an even stronger performance over the weekend.

The makers shared the same writing, "The momentum is growing. The love is pouring in. GOVERNOR, In Cinemas Now. #VipulAmrutlalShah @chinmay_d_mandlekar @aashin_shah @..manoj @adah_ki_adah @noushad_mohamed_kunju @madhoo_rockstar."

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Governor continues to perform strongly in theatres, with audiences turning up for its powerful storytelling and emotional depth. The film brings to life a pivotal yet often-overlooked chapter of India's history through the inspiring journey of an unsung hero, making it a deeply compelling watch. With overwhelmingly positive reviews and strong word of mouth driving its success, Governor is now poised for an excellent weekend and even bigger box office numbers.

Featuring impactful dialogues, this remarkable tale is brought to you by Sunshine Pictures. The film, directed by Chinmay Mandlekar and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, is co-produced by Aashin A. Shah and features a script by Suvendu Bhattacharyjee, Saurabh Bharat, Ravi Asrani, and Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The film features lyrics by Javed Akhtar, with music composed by Amit Trivedi. The movie released on 12th June 2026.

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