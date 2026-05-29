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Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s GOVERNOR trailer leaves management students deeply inspired and emotionally stirred

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By: Divya Pal | Published: May 29, 2026 9:14 PM IST
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One of the year’s most anticipated films, GOVERNOR stars Manoj Bajpayee alongside Adah Sharma and has already created massive excitement among audiences. The film explores a crucial yet lesser-known chapter of India’s economic history, bringing the turbulent 1990 financial crisis to the big screen in a gripping and engaging manner. The recently launched trailer has struck a strong chord with viewers, especially students, who attended the trailer launch event in large numbers.

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The makers have also shared a video from the trailer launch, which several management students attended, and powerful reactions from them have now come out. Students are praising every bit of the trailer and the way it brings an important chapter of India’s history to the big screen. Manoj Bajpayee’s gripping performance has especially left them impressed and even more excited for the film.

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Students also praised how GOVERNOR is a film that will genuinely educate the younger generation, as many today are not fully aware of their own nation’s history and economic struggles. They called it a must-watch and appreciated filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah for choosing such an important story to inform and educate people through cinema.

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Sharing the video, the makers wrote, “From powerful reactions to thoughtful conversations, the GOVERNOR trailer is connecting strongly with students everywhere.
The excitement, appreciation, and love for the story keeps growing with every response.
GOVERNOR. In cinemas on 12th June, 2026.”

Based on true events, GOVERNOR dives deep into the financial turmoil that shook India during the 1990s economic collapse. Packed with tension, power, and political drama, the trailer offers a riveting peek into the world of crisis and survival. National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee takes center stage as a Governor, delivering a fierce and commanding screen presence unlike anything seen before.

Featuring impactful dialogues, this remarkable tale is brought to you by Sunshine Pictures. The film, directed by Chinmay Mandlekar and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, is co-produced by Aashin A. Shah and features a script by Suvendu Bhattacharyjee, Saurabh Bharat, Ravi Asrani, and Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The film features lyrics by Javed Akhtar, with music composed by Amit Trivedi. The movie is set for release on 12th June 2026.

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About the Author

Divya Pal

Divya Pal

Divya Pal is Entertainment Editor at BollywoodLife, Zee Media. Besides reviewing both films and series, she also loves to report on gender and culture. She can be reached at divyapal2013 on X.

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