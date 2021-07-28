Vir Das' sister Trisha Das REVEALS she was sexually harassed multiple times while working as a documentary filmmaker

National Award-winning documentary filmmaker and author and actor-comedian's sister, Trisha Das, is enamoured with mythology. She recently shared her interest in the screen adaptation of her latest book Misters Kuru: A Return to Mahabharata. The book is a reimagined, fictional work based on our mythology to the present time. However, while speaking about it, Trisha revealed that she was sexually harassed multiple times at her workplace when she was working as a documentary filmmaker. Also Read - Has Deepika Padukone opted out of Ranbir Kapoor's film with Luv Ranjan? The actress answers

"Being a feminist, from the time I wrote my first book 'Ms Draupadi Kuru: After the Pandavas' (in 2016) released, to the present time, one of the biggest changes that have happened and that has shifted the conversation on gender equality, injustice in society and workplace based on gender politics is the #MeToo movement," Trisha told IANS. Also Read - #MeToo: Mr Local actress Shalu Shamu claims she was asked to sleep with the director of a Vijay Deverakonda fil

She then went to reveal, "Back in the day when I was working as a documentary filmmaker, I was sexually harassed multiple times. But it was a fairly common practice at the workplace and women would look out for other women to comfort each other and protect each other. There was no social media where someone can share their story, so there was no accountability also. Remaining silent after facing such harassment was also common...men had no fear of repercussion. Social media and constant conversation around sexual harassment at the workplace, and the #MeToo movement has created the momentum. While it is empowering for women, I hope this movement does not get politicised." Also Read - #MeToo: Alok Nath receives a six month non-cooperation directive from FWICE

When Trisha was asked why didn't she openly share her story when the MeToo movement had gained momentum in 2018, she replied, "Those men were not renowned, I am not in touch with any of them, I do not even know where they are now! Back then we were not on social media or on WhatsApp that I could track them down. Having said that, I am glad how the situation has changed now. If men changed their behaviour knowing that there is a possible repercussion, even if there is a change in thoughts out of that fear, it is good; it reduces the amount of sexual harassment at the first place. That too is good!"

Meanwhile, Trisha expressed her excitement for the screen adaptation especially of her book, Misters Kuru: A Return to Mahabharata among others Ms Draupadi Kuru: After the Pandavas and Kama's Last Sutra.

"Honestly, even I am also talking to some of the film and show makers, for the screen adaptation be it series or web films of my book. But it is at such a premature level that I cannot really extensively talk on it. I might not direct the film/show but I will write the script. I believe, especially 'Misters Kuru: A Return to Mahabharata' has entertaining funny characters, that can make it a good watch onscreen," she said.

(With IANS Inputs)