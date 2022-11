The entertainment industry never sleeps and are busy with their work commitments and personal lives. From and sharing the first picture with their newborn daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover to and making an important decision of not hiring nani to take care of their baby daughter Raha Kapoor, here are the top trending viral entertainment news today. Also Read - Dalip Tahil denies getting slapped by Jaya Prada after losing control while filming a rape scene in Amitabh Bachchan starrer Aakhree Raasta

denies getting slapped by

Dalip Tahil has finally addressed the popular rumour about him getting slapped by Jaya Prada after losing control while filming a rape scene in Amitabh Bachchan starrer Aakhree Raasta. The rumour has been going on for a long time now.

Bipasha Basu shares first picture with daughter Devi

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have treated their fans with the first picture of their baby daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover on social media. The couple were seen adorably looking at their little bundle of joy while holding her in their arms.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha gets shoutout from cousin Samara

As the Bhatts and the Kapoors are over the moon on the arrival of the newest member in the family, Samara Sahni, cousin of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha gave a loud shoutout to the little one while welcoming her to the family.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor refuse to hire nani for Raha

New parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have decided not to hire a nani or a babysitter for their newborn daughter Raha to take care of her. The couple have decided to raise their child together and also look after her needs and provide her a normal childhood.

Shehnaaz Gill croons Sidharth Shukla song

After dedicating her award to Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill was seen crooning the song Dil Ko Karar Aaya featuring Sidharth and Neha Sharma. The video went viral on social media and Sidnaaz fans had a massive meltdown.