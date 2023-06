Cricket sensation and India’s top most player Virat Kohli reveals his childhood scrap book, which mentions Indian superstar Hrithik Roshan as his Most Admirable Person. In a recent viral video, Virat Kohli confessed to being an admirer of Hrithik Roshan since childhood. He added that he was blown away by his dance and understood the craze behind his debut film Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai. Also Read - Anushka Sharma prioritizes Vamika over her career; makes this big decision about her upcoming films

Virat Kohli is seen saying, "Kaho Na Pyaar hai was a cult, I gone crazy, especially the dancing."

Hrithik Roshan is the millennial superstar who marked his entrance in the entertainment world and turned into an overnight sensation. Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai not only offered the country a new Superstar but also began a dance revolution led by Hrithik Roshan. Breaking records with just his first film, the actor turned into a star immediately, generating 'Hrithik Mania' all over the country.

One of the most desirable men in the world and amongst the richest sports celebrities, Virat Kohli also resonates with the frenzy for Hrithik Roshan’s irresistible charm.

While Virat Kohli just wrapped the latest season of IPL and has been busy in the World Test Championship final at the Oval in Australia, Hrithik Roshan recently won the IIFA Award for his last release Vikram Vedha and is gearing for Fighter.