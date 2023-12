Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are on cloud nine these days and are spending quality time with their little daughter Raha Kapoor. The two are enjoying their parenthood phase to the fullest and their happy pictures are proof of the same. Well, Alia and Ranbir have yet not reveal their daughter Raha's pictures on social media as they requested privacy. Fans of Alia and Ranbir are eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of Raha. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Alia Bhatt roots for Katrina Kaif’s Merry Christmas; netizens ask ‘Why no such post for Fighter’

Well, an Instagram page has shared the latest picture of Raha sleeping peacefully in daddy cool Ranbir's arms. This picture is going viral on social media and we must say that the little doll has cute looks like her mommy. Raha looks cute as a button in this picture.

A look at Raha Kapoor's picture shared on a Instagram page

As soon as the picture went viral, netizens slammed the Instagram user for sharing Raha's pictures despite her parents requesting for privacy. One user wrote, 'That’s so ridiculous. They asked for privacy. Why can’t we let them have that!!', while another wrote, 'Don't post it remove'. Another user wrote, 'so disrespectful'.

Here's how netizens slammed the user for sharing Raha's picture

On the work front, Alia was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. She will soon be seen in Vasan Bala’s Jigra. While, Ranbir is currently enjoying the success of his latest release, Animal. The film starred Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. He also has Brahmastra Part 2 and Ramayan in his kitty.