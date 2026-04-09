Viral video alert: Akshay Kumar suffered injury while filming action scene for Bhooth Bangla; BTS clip breaks the Internet

Akshay Kumar had recently spoken about the need to perform real stunts rather than just simply depending on either visual effects or artificial enhancements.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was severely injured while he was shooting a high-intensity stunt for his much-anticipated horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla. The makers have now shared behind-the-scenes video wherein they captured a moment when the actor lost his balance while he was busy shooting an action sequence. The horror-comedy - which has been presented by Balaji Motion Pictures - features Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar and Rajesh Sharma in key roles. It also marks the much-awaited reunion of Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Priyadarshan after 14 long years.

Akshay Kumar is popular for pulling off his own stunts with perfection. This is also why he has earned the title of Bollywood’s original action hero. From high-speed chases to intense action sequences, Akshay has shown his immense potential with films like Khiladi, Mohra, and Rowdy Rathore. He is trained in martial arts, and carries out every stunt with authenticity and precision.

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The video shows Akshay Kumar performing a high-octane stunt where he executes a dramatic jump kick mid-air. However, while landing, he loses balance and falls, hurting himself in the process, highlighting the real risks behind such action-packed sequences and how Akshay performed his own stunt.

Akshay Kumar also recently shared that opposes the use of VFX and AI as it takes away the real thrill of action, making it feel artificial. He shared his preference for performing real stunts instead of relying on VFX or AI, as it allows audiences to truly feel the effort and authenticity.

The recently released trailer has been trending at No. 1 on YouTube and has garnered massive views across platforms. It brings back the nostalgic charm of the golden comedy era, blending impressive visuals, jump scares, humor, and quirky elements seamlessly. With the return of legendary actors like Paresh Rawal, Asrani, and Rajpal Yadav, along with the refreshing on-screen chemistry between Wamiqa Gabbi and Akshay Kumar, the film promises to be the biggest entertainer of the year.

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