You may be divided by religion, but the hearts are always united. And this latest video is proof. Ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya, Arun Govil aka the OG Ram from Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana was spotted at the airport. Where you can see a Muslim man excitedly clicking a picture with the Ramayana actor along with his family, and this only shows that we are still one. Ramayana fame Arun Govil too obliges this man and he happily poses with them. This video will instantly melt your heart and is going viral on the internet for all the right reasons. Also Read - Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Ramayan star Arun Govil expresses disappointment post his visit to Pran Pratishtha ceremony 'I can't say...'

Watch the video of a Muslim man all excited to see Ramayana fame Arun Govil at the airport

Arun Govil is a huge name in every household in India. He played the first Ram for the audience on TV and till date the fan following for him and other star cast of the Ramayana is crazy. Wherever the actor travels, he is treated like a real god and many touch his feets even today and that leaves him overwhelmed and how. Also Read - Ahead of Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration, Arun Govil and Sunil Lahri prove they still share a bond like Ram-Laxman [Watch]

Recently Arun Govil was a part of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya. Where the actor expressed his disappointment about being a part of the inauguration and that he could not get the darshan of Ram Lalla. The actor is back in town but is unhappy as he failed to have a glimpse of Ram Lalla's idol due to the crowd gathering. Arun Govil was grateful to attend the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha but couldn't see Ram Lalla idol," The dream has been fulfilled, but I did not get to do ‘darshan’. I can’t say anything at the moment.". Also Read - Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Ramayan fame Sunil Lahri has no place to stay in Ayodhya, 'How will I attend the ceremony?'

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arun Govil (@siyaramkijai)

Arun Govil was present at the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha along with his other Ramayana stars, Dipika Chikhlia and Sunil Lahri

Watch the video of Rajnikanth from Ayodhya Ram Mandir