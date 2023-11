The World Cup 2023 campaign has ended in heartbreak for all fans of the Indian cricket team. Fans have shed tears for the two stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma who did an excellent job in the tournament. While Virat Kohli won the Man Of The Tournament award, Sharma was left with disappointment. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma gave us some of the memorable moments of the campaign whether it was her celebrating his first WC wicket or the hug they shared after the epic loss at the finals. Now, more news is coming around Virat Kohli. It seems he is planning to float his own manager soon. As we know, he was managed by Bunty Sajdeh's Cornerstone for many years. Bunty Sajdeh is the brother of Seema Khan who was earlier married to Sohail Khan. His cousin Ritika Sajdeh is wedded to Rohit Sharma. Whether it is setting up his clothing line or other associations, Virat Kohli has always had a strong entrepreneurial streak. He has also unfollowed Bunty Sajdeh on social media. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Old video of Anushka Sharma trolling Virat Kohli goes viral amid India losing the World Cup against Australia

World Cup ends nasty speculations about Virat and Rohit

In fact, Bunty Sajdeh was termed as the Jerry Maguire of the industry. MS Dhoni already has his firm Rhiti Group which also has other investors. Now, Virat Kohli is forming his own company. There has been a lot of talk about the equation between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. But this World Cup 2023 has ended all those nasty speculations.

Visuals of Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh crying after the loss make Indian cricket fans shed buckets. Virat and his manager had an association of 10 long years. In that period, he became one of India's most prolific sportsmen. With over 264 million followers, he is the biggest social media brand. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the wealthiest celebrity couples in the country.

Virat and Anushka expecting second child?

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are also expecting their second child as per reports. But the two have not given any official confirmation so far. The actress' baby bump has been seen in some of the pics. Today, they returned to Mumbai.

Watch Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's video here:

They have a daughter Vamika who is a little over two. Yesterday, Harbhajan Singh got called out for his sexist comment on Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty during the match. Katrina Kaif wrote a sweet note for these ladies who were rooting for their husbands. Fans are eagerly waiting for this new announcement from Virat Kohli.