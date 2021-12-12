Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrate wedding anniversary with a lavish dinner and it'll make the foodie in you drool – view pic

Anushka Sharma took to her Insta story to share a picture of a lavish dinner that she and hubby Virat Kohli gorged on to celebrate their special day together, spread across a sprawling dinner table, with the dishes placed in silver bowls amid candles and several flower bouquets