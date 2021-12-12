Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have several moments of PDA, but this one really defines 'couple goals' like few others. What's more, it even defines 'foodie goals' in all their glory. Around midnight, yesterday, 11th December, just as the day was winding up on their fourth wedding anniversary, Anushka Sharma took to her Insta story to share a picture of a lavish dinner that she and hubby Virat Kohli gorged on to celebrate their special day together, spread across a sprawling dinner table, with the dishes placed in silver bowls amid candles and several flower bouquets. Check out the actress' post below: Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Newlyweds sent THIS SPECIAL GIFT to Kangana Ranaut; Dhaakad actress' response is winning the internet

Virat Kohli also shared a mushy post for wifey along with a glimpse of their daughter, Vamika, where he wrote: "4 Years of you handling my silly jokes and my laziness. 4 years of you accepting me for who I am everyday and loving me regardless of how annoying I can be. 4 years of the greatest blessing god could've showered on us. 4 years of being married to The most honest, loving, brave woman and the one who inspired me to stand by the right thing even when the whole world could be against you. 4 years of being married to YOU. You complete me in every way, I'll always love you with all that I have and more. This day is more special as its our first anniversary as a family and life is complete with this little munchkin." Here it is...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

On the other hand, Anushka Sharma shared a goofy photo dump of them together, and wrote: “There is no easy way out, there is no shortcut home. Your favourite song and words you’ve lived by always. These words hold true for everything including relationships. Takes tremendous courage to be the person you are in a world filled with perceptions & optics. Thank you for inspiring me when I needed it and for keeping your mind open when you needed to listen. Marriage of equals is only possible when both are secure. And you are the most secure man I know! Like I’ve said earlier, fortunate are those who really know the real you, the soul behind all the achievements, the man behind all the projections cast upon you.. May love, honesty, transparency and respect guide us always. P.S. : May we never stop goofin’ around. I love that about us.” Check it out here...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Happy anniversary, Anushka and Virat.