Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's baby boy Akaay Kohli is dominating headlines. There were so many speculations around the actress' pregnancy that ended after the cricketer announced that they had indeed welcomed a son on February 15. The little one is born in London. The couple had been there since November 2023. Akaay Kohli is the second child of the couple. The meaning of his name is someone who is beyond physical manifestation. Akaay is also a name of Lord Shiva. Also Read - Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Vamika and Akaay's Mumbai home interiors truly define their classy taste

It seems the child is born with the Gajkesari Yog. It is one of the Rajyogas as per Indian astrology. He was born in the Shukla Paksha Tithi. The yog was because of the conjunction of the Moon and Jupiter in Aries. His birth number is six. He has the Gajkesari Yog in Aries which is considered very auspicious. Akaay Kohli will be very intelligent and bring laurels for his parents. It seems he too will have a life like an emperor like this father Virat Kohli. Also Read - Real reason Virat Kohli rushed to meet Anushka Sharma from South Africa revealed

These planets influence birth chart of Akaay Kohli

It seems he has an exalted Mars. This means that he will get all comforts in life. Akaay Kohli has also strong influence of Venus due to his birth date. The little one was born just a day after Basant Panchami 2024. The astro chart of Akaay Kohli has been shared by the website Astro Sage. It seems on February 15, the Moon was present in Aries and Jupiter, guru of the Gods was also in this zodiac sign. This is what led to the Gajkesari Yoga. Also Read - Anushka Sharma’s second pregnancy rumours spark with her latest post; netizens ask her to make it official [Watch]

It seems both Sun and Saturn were in Aquarius. The website wrote, "Aside from that, Mars, Mercury, and Venus were transiting Capricorn on this day. On February 15, Ketu was in Virgo while Rahu was in Pisces."

It seems Akaay Kohli will be a very intelligent student and excel in whatever he chooses to do in life. The couple have proved their love for their roots. The name Vamika is symbolic of Maa Durga while Akaay is Shiva. Virat Kohli has a tattoo of Mahadev on his arm. He is also a big devotee of the Lord of Lords.