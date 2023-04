Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are the power couple in the industry. Their love story is among the sweetest ones. In January 2021, the star cricketer and Bollywood diva welcomed their first child. They are parents to an adorable daughter named Vamika. The couple have made sure to not reveal their daughter's face in public. Though there have been instances when Vamika's face got captured when she attended her father's matches, but Anushka and Virat have refrained from sharing any pictures on social media that reveal her face. They want their daughter to have a normal childhood away from the limelight. However, they do share pictures of Vamika that are adorable enough to make fans go all aww even without the face reveal. Also Read - After KKR wins big, Shah Rukh Khan teaches Virat Kohli Jhoome Jo Pathaan hook step, the cricketer fails miserably

Virat Kohli's chill day with daughter Vamika

Virat Kohli is busy with IPL 2023. He is the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Despite the hectic schedule, he got time to spend some quality time with his little one. Virat took to his Instagram account to share a sweet picture with daughter. They seemed to have enjoyed a nice time in the pool to beat the summer heat. After all, what better than a swim to keep cool during this blazing heat. Virat and Vamika can be seen seated on the fence of the pool. The dearest seems to be teaching his little one swimming since an early age as it is one skill that everyone must know. It is too cute and we bet there's nothing on the internet today that is so adorable as this picture. It will definitely melt your hearts.

Check out Virat Kohli and Vamika's picture below:

Well, we are missing in this picture though. The actress has been sharing quite a few sweet pictures of Vamika on social media and all of them are too adorable to watch.

The actress who had been away from films for sometime now is marking a return with Chakda Express. It was in December that she wrapped up the film. Chakda Express is going to go straight to OTT as it will release on platform Netflix. The sports drama narrates the story of Jhulan Goswami. The pictures from the sets and Anushka Sharma's look has got everyone intrigued.