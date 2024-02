Virat Kohli has been making headlines even though he was not in the playing XI of the squad against England in the Test Match series. India has won the series and he is surely celebrating in style. A picture of Virat Kohli from London has gone viral. We can see Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika enjoy treats at a cafe in the city. While Virat Kohli is in a black tee with a beanie cap, Vamika has worn a striped black and white hoodie. We can see that her hair is braided in a cute manner. The cricketer welcomed son Akaay Kohli on February 15, 2024. While mom Anushka Sharma might be too busy with the new-born Virat Kohli is making sure that Vamika gets her share of attention.

Virat Kohli and Vamika indulging in vegan food

It is a known fact that Virat Kohli is vegan. He gave up meat in the year 2018. It seems he had a spinal cord injury, which gave him a lot of pain. The level of uric acid in his body had gone up. This caused acidity. Virat Kohli gave up meat since then and said his body felt a lot better for it. Some days back, he had shared a pic of a mock chicken tikka. Netizens are very happy to see this moment between Virat Kohli and Vamika.

Vamika with Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma to stay back in London for some more months

The couple are known to be very private people. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma want to keep the kids away from the limelight as much as possible. They want a very normal childhood for them. Many feel this is why they decided to have the child in London. There were also speculations on the actress' health. Their son is named as Akaay Kohli. It is a name for Lord Shiva. We know that the couple is very spiritual.