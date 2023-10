There are reports that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their second baby. They have a baby girl, Vamika who is now over two years old. Anushka Sharma had flown down to Ahmedabad to watch the India Vs Pakistan game. Many had thought she would not come for the match if she was indeed pregnant but this seems different. Now, a video of hers from the team hotel has come viral. We can see Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma walking side by side. Fans feel the actress definitely looks pregnant in the video. Also, she is seen cradling her baby bump. Fans feel now it is confirmed that she is expecting a second time round. Also Read - World Cup 2023: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli tell friends not to ask for tickets for matches; netizens say, 'Ab Kahaan Jayein'

We can see her talking with Ritika Sajdeh (Rohit Sharma's wife), Prithi and Rivaba Jadeja (wife of Ravindra Jadeja and Gujarat politician). Virushka Fans went gaga seeing how he was holding the hand of Anushka Sharma. Take a look... Also Read - Virat Kohli rushed to meet pregnant Anushka Sharma due to an emergency? Here's why fans shouldn't worry

Anushka nt looking happy..aaj To Bholi Gaya ?? — Shreyar ? (@Kohlitech_0) October 14, 2023

??ritika ko hug krdiya biwi ke samne — Sarcaster (@sarcaster779) October 14, 2023

Anushka Sharma wore an oversized white dress for the match. She was seated with Ritika Sajdeh. In fact, Ritika was the former manager of Virat Kohli. It is being said that Anushka Sharma is already in her second trimester. The couple will apparently make an announcement in due time. As of now, they are keeping things low key. Some fans have noticed that Anushka Sharma looked a little upset in the video. Others said that it was evident that she gelled well with the other WAGs of the team. Some even said that Virat Kohli was carrying a parcel of food in his hand. Also Read - Shubman Gill-Sara Ali Khan dating? Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma and more actress-cricketer couples who fell in love with each other

In a cute moment, singer Arijit Singh was seen clicking pictures of Anushka Sharma. She smiled for him. Fans are loving the video which is all over social media today.

Arijit Singh clicking Anushka Sharma's photos at the Narendra Modi Stadium.pic.twitter.com/lR0hz6z74p — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 15, 2023

The actress' film Chakda XPress was supposed to release this year. Many feel the pregnancy has pushed the film to 2024. The actress is not ready to promote it right now, as per reports. It is coming on Netflix.