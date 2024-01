Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma truly believe in balancing their personal and professional lives. The power couple give a lot of importance to family. As of now, Virat Kohli is playing for India in the Test series versus South Africa. India lost the Boxing Day match quite badly. Now, pics of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma with Mahek Dhingra have come on social media. She is the elder daughter of his sister, Bhawna Kohli Dhingra. The pics have become viral in no time. We can also see a click of Vamika with her two young cousins. A collage of his family time is being shared by Virushka fans. BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel which brings you all the latest entertainment news and TV news updates every day. Also Read - Anushka Sharma finally drops an anniversary post with Virat Kohli; reveals the reason for the delay

Virat Kohli's moments with niece Mahek Dhingra

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were clicked with Mahek. He wore a white tee with denims while she was in a black dress. It looked like they enjoyed a musical show as well. Take a look... Also Read - Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai: Meet Bollywood's richest couple and know their net worth

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are reportedly going to be second-time parents soon. The couple are parents to a little daughter, Vamika. The two have not confirmed the second pregnancy as yet. However, pics of the actress' supposed baby bump from various occasions have gone viral on social media. The fact that her comeback film Chakda Xpress is delayed fuelled the speculations. Virat Kohli made a spectacular comeback in 2023. After a lean patch, he was back to hitting those centuries. Also Read - Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli enjoy cozy winter date; netizens speculate about due date and paternity leave

Trending Now

Experts feel that Kohli is slated for a good 2024 too on the cricket pitch. On the personal front, the Virushka fandom has grown by leaps and bounds. Even people who trolled Anushka Sharma before are showering love on her now. The couple are expected to become parents somewhere in the middle of 2024.