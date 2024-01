Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are truly one of India's power couples. They have individual stardom, fame and money. After a long courtship, the couple got married in 2017. Their baby girl Vamika was born in 2021. The couple apparently have a combined net worth of Rs 1300 crores. As we know, Virat Kohli earns huge money as a star cricketer. Moreover, he has a number of business interests. His net worth is estimated at Rs 1,050 crores while that of Anushka Sharma is Rs 255 crores as per GQ India. But the real net worth of the two is way beyond these numbers. Like many shrewd businessmen, they are also conscious about the finer details.

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma have set up business base in London

A Financial Service named ShunyaTax Global has made a reel on how Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have set up offices in London. Many Indian businessmen do offshore structuring for a variety of reasons. The main one is tax benefits. Many nations offer good deals to businessmen who set up firms in their locations. Take a look at this Instagram reel made by the firm. Netizens have found the post quite educational.

Information about Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma in public domain

It should be noted that all the info obtained by the service is from the public domain. Netizens had varied reactions to this. Many said that most high-net worth individuals from India had formed such firms abroad as taxes in India could be very high. On Reddit, people spoke about how Virat Kohli was a super shrewd businessman.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma expecting second child?

News is abuzz with how Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their second baby. They have a baby girl Vamika who will soon turn three. The actress' bump has been visible in few places. As of now, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are in South Africa where India is playing a Test Series against the home country.