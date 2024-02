Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, the famous Indian cricketer and actor, chose this name for their second child, a baby boy, who was born on 15 February 2024. They announced the same on their social media accounts on late Tuesday evening. The celeb couple, who have just had a second baby after Vamika, named their boy Akaay. Did you know what it means? Also Read - Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli blessed with baby boy Akaay: Top 5 reasons why they kept pregnancy a secret

What Akaay means?

The name Akaay is a variation of the Turkish name Akay, which means "shining moon" or "near a full moon". It is a gender-neutral name that can be used for both boys and girls. The Hindi meaning of Akaay may also means 'Who is without body or form; bodiless; Supreme soul.' Also Read - Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli to welcome their second child in London any time now? Check VIRAL post

Some possible reasons why they picked this name are:

They wanted a unique and modern name that reflects their personality and style.

They liked the meaning of the name, as it symbolizes brightness, beauty, and hope.

They wanted to follow the trend of celebrities naming their children after celestial objects, such as Luna, Rumi, and North.

They wanted their baby's name to have a spiritual meaning, as both the celebs are quite spiritual themselves.

Virat and Anushka's post

Virat took to Instagram to share the news about their baby's arrival. In his note, he requested fans to respect their privacy. The note read, "With abundant happiness and our hearts all of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay/àä…àä•àä¾àäï & Vamika's little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka"

Sonam Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Mrunal Thakur, Nakuul Mehta, Karishma Sharma, Dabboo Ratnani and others congratulated the couple on social media.

