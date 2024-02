Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma fans have been super glued onto the news after AB de Villiers confirmed that the Indian cricketer is going to be a dad once again. He said that he wants to spend time with his family, and it is only natural that he feels so. AB de Villiers said people should not judge Virat Kohli for the same. Many netizens said that there was no need to reveal this as Virat is always under extreme scrutiny. Moreover, netizens have noticed that while the couple made an announcement rather happily in 2020 about being parents, they have been very quiet this time round. Also Read - Did AB de Villiers delete his confirmation of Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's second pregnancy seconds after breaking the news?

Are Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli planning to have second baby in London?

On Reddit, there is a post discussing how much hate Virat Kohli is getting for missing a couple of Test matches against England. The cricketer took some time off to be with Anushka Sharma who is reported to be pregnant. Netizens are discussing how the couple are now in London, and most probably will be there till Anushka Sharma delivers her second child. There are two speculated reasons for the same. One of them is that the couple who value privacy immensely do not want the constant attention of the paparazzi and media. Last time, media went mad chasing them all over. Also, people feel that the pregnancy might be more complicated one for the actress. Also Read - Did Virat Kohli get roasted by controversial Punjabi singer Shubh in his latest song Safety Off? Fans curse him to death [Check Reactions]

Virat Kohli praised for being a doting husband

There are many who feel that Virat Kohli is doing the bare minimum by being by his wife's side as she delivers the second baby. It seems she is due in the month of February. They have said that no one questions Anushka Sharma for putting family over films in the past three to four years but Virat is always under scrutiny. The actress' film Chakda Xpress was supposed to come out in 2023 but it has been delayed. The couple have a baby girl Vamika who will soon be three. The couple believe in keeping personal life as private as possible.