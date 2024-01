The Ayodhya Ram Mandir Event is what the whole of India is talking about. Many are wondering why Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were missing from the function hailed as one of the biggest events in modern India. The cricketer and his wife had received invites and were in the VVIP guests category for the consecration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The couple are also deeply religious, and visit temples all over India. Now, reports have come that Virat Kohli is headed back home from England. He will miss two tests in the series due to some personal reasons. The BCCI issued a statement requesting media not to speculate on the exact reasons. Also Read - Did Virat Kohli get roasted by controversial Punjabi singer Shubh in his latest song Safety Off? Fans curse him to death [Check Reactions]

BCCI issues a formal statement on Virat Kohli's absence

In a media release, BCCI said that Virat Kohli spoke to Captain Rohit Sharma, the team management and the selectors emphasizing that while national duty for the squad was always his topmost priority but there were some personal issues that needed his "undivided time and attention". It seems BCCI extended its full support to the champion and is confident that the rest of the squad can deliver in the Test series. It also requested the media and fans to avoid unnecessary speculation and respect Kohli's privacy saying, "The BCCI requests the media and fans to respect Virat Kohli's privacy during this time and refrain from speculating on the nature of his personal reasons. The focus should remain on supporting the Indian cricket team as they embark on the upcoming challenges in the Test series." Also Read - Anushka Sharma’s second pregnancy rumours spark with her latest post; netizens ask her to make it official [Watch]

Anushka Baby Bump , Kolly shab withdrawing from Tests

We have seen this before https://t.co/KG5XtdB4RK pic.twitter.com/Vw7ZIG2xtR — ???????? ??????? (@ClasslessCULE) January 22, 2024

I think Anushka might be due & he wants to be there to welcome their 2nd child. — SKM | Delightful Odisha (@skmishra86) January 22, 2024

Bhai ek baat bata Anushka pregnant h to Kohli kya karega uske paas ? Iska har baar ka natak h — A? (@all_is_well_18) January 22, 2024

The way he was taking breaks and he is skipping tests. Kuch to bada issue h and definitely this is not related to Anushka — tired soul (@highon_beer) January 22, 2024

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma miss star-studded event in Ayodhya

A number of celebs from Bollywood were present for the inauguration of the Ram Mandir. Top names included Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Rohit Shetty and others.