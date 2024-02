While social media speculated on when Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's baby would arrive, the cricketer put an end to all the crazy speculations by confirming that their son Akaay had come into his world on February 15, 2024. The baby was born in London. The couple had been in London for close to three months now. Virat Kohli took time off from the first two tests to be with his wife. Everyone is wondering if Akaay Kohli will get UK citizenship as he is born there. Well, that is not the case. For a child to get UK citizenship, the parents need to have stayed in London for more than five to six years. Also Read - Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli might have welcomed their son Akaay in London and here's the strong proof

Will Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spend more time in the UK post birth of Akaay?

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's decision to have Akaay in London has sparked off a lot of speculations. On Reddit, people are wondering if the two will now spend more time there. Virat Kohli has said on numerous occasions that he likes to live in London as he feels at home. He also loves the lifestyle that London offers. Moreover, there is no paparazzi culture. Netizens feel that the two always wanted a normal life for their kids where they are not treated as star's children. Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar has a heartwarming wish as Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma welcome second child Akaay

Easy to secure UK citizenship for Akaay Kohli?

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have offshore companies in the UK. It is easy for high net worth individuals like them to get a UK citizenship. It remains to be seen if they will go for dual citizenship in the future. A number of speculations around the health of Anushka Sharma also did the rounds. Many netizens discussed that it could have been a more complicated pregnancy, which is why people kept it under wraps. Also Read - Amidst speculations of Anushka Sharma's second pregnancy, BCCI secretary Jay Shah backs Virat Kohli; 'He would not ask for leave without any reason'

Fans of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are thrilled with the news. A number of fake accounts of Akaay Kohli have come up on social media. Akaay means someone who is beyond physical manifestation in Sanskrit. It is also a name of Lord Shiva.