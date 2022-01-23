Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's baby girl Vamika is adored by millions. The little one was clicked today by the cameramen as she came to watch the ODI between India and South Africa in Cape Town. The little one is dressed in a pink frock. Anushka Sharma can be seen in a black dress with a small sling bag. The actress donned brown lipstick as well. Fans who are watching the ODI noticed the little angel. Vamika Kohli turned one in South Africa. They celebrated her birthday in a bubble. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were happy as the team made sure her birthday was a special one. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli dancing on Chaiyya Chaiyya in this throwback video is the best thing you will see today – Watch

Fans on Twitter are going gaga seeing their baby girl. A fan tweeted that Star Sports has finally revealed the face of Vamika Kohli. The couple are very concerned about the privacy of their child. They requested the media to not click her pics as they headed for the long tour of South Africa. This is how fans reacted after seeing Vamika... Also Read - Anushka Sharma is a pro when it comes to sweaty selfies, and we got proof – see pics

Virat to all those Broadcasters and Cameraman of Supersport for showing Anushka & Vamika in the stands! ? We'll, honestly it was terrible thing of them to do that by not respecting the privacy they needed!#AnushkaSharma #Vamika #Virat #Kohli pic.twitter.com/bz4FxOgMIz — Jonah Abraham ? (@JonahAbraham26) January 23, 2022

The little glimpse I have seen of #vamika through posts and today on TV she looks like the zerox of #ViratKholi ?❤️ — ?.? (@IngeniousHer) January 23, 2022

Anushka Sharma will be back on screen in the biopic of India's women cricketing great, Jhulan Goswami. The film is titled Chakda Xpress. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are making sure that their baby girl gets maximum time with both parents. Anushka Sharma has been away from work for more than a year now as an actress. Virat Kohli recently announced his retirement as India's Test captain. Also Read - MS Dhoni-Raai Laxmi, Virat Kohli-Tamannaah and 8 more cricketer and actress romances that went kaput