Anushka Sharma has been making headlines ever since the second pregnancy news actress broke on the Internet. It was HT that exclusively revealed if the actress is expecting her second baby after daughter Vamika and is in her second trimester. As the news of Chakda Xpress actress's second pregnancy goes viral, this gyre banter between the power couple is grabbing eyeballs. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are the most beloved power couple in the town, and this banter between the couple is winning hearts. The actress dropped a Puma T-shirt promoting the brand and wrote, "Uff, Puma India, so much drama! You’re just upset. I ate your entire birthday cake", to which the husband cheekily replied and complained that she had finished her entire cake. Both Virat and Anushka are the faces of Puma. Also Read - Will Anushka Sharma quit acting after welcoming her second baby with Virat Kohli?

Amid Anushka Sharma’s second pregnancy news, fans demand the actress make a comeback in films. Also Read - Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh: Top 10 Bollywood celebs who had the most expensive weddings

Anushka Sharma's second pregnancy news is making headlines, and the fans are demanding the actress make her comeback in films as she makes her rare public appearance. In the video, you can see Anushka giving a stern diktat about not getting clicked by the paparazzi. On the same video the user commented, "Anushka, please announce something". Another user said, " Come back on screen, Nush," A third user said, "Do comeback in movies, babe; we're missing you." Also Read - Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: Bollywood actresses and their most expensive mangalsutras

Trending Now

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are the power couple ever since they got married in 2017 and since then everything related to them makes headlines. There is also a strong buzz that the actress might take a long break or even quit acting after having a second baby. Anushka even dropped off being the prducr of Clean Slate Films and gave the responsibility to his brother Karnesh Sharma for the same. "Being a new mother who has chosen to be an actor by profession, I have to balance my life in an entirely new fashion like never before. So, I have decided that whatever time I have at hand, I will dedicate it to my first love, acting! Therefore, I have decided to step away from CSF, confident that the ablest person, Karnesh, is taking forward the vision with which it was created in the first place."

Anushka Sharma and Virat became parents in 2021 with Vamika Kohli.