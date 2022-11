It's Virat Kohli's birthday today and Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram and shared the goofiest pictures of the star cricketer to wish him on his 34th birthday. Sharing the most bizarre angle photos of Virat and claiming that she loves in every state and form is just adorable. The moment Anushka shared these pictures of Virat it went viral online and the netizens cannot stop having a field day on the same. And you just cannot miss Vamika Kohli making a cameo in the pictures. But Anushka abides by her rules and hides her daughter's face as she and Virat don't wish to have Vamika's photos in public and have brilliantly managed to do the same in the era of social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Anushka has been the backbone of the cricketer. The Bollywood diva stood by her hubby in every state and form and hence they are the IT couple of the town. Anushka though faced a lot of criticism and trolling during the bad form of Virat Kohli in cricket. Well, she was slammed and targeted for nothing. But King Kohli often stood by her. Anushka and Virat got married in 2017 after being in a relationship for few years. They never spoke about their relationship in public and always maintained the dignified silence. Today Anushka and Virat are a happy parent of their beloved daughter Vamika who is one year old and is a carbon copy of daddy Kohli.

Virat Kohli recently made headlines after he expressed his anger on the personal video of his hotel room going viral and made it clear that he doesn't support this kind of fanaticism. Anushka too sided by hubby Virat and called it extremely disgraceful. Virat's diehard fans too agreed with him and insisted to not circulate the video online.