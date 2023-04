Virat Kohli left his fans disappointed after he got out on zero in today's IPL match against the Rajasthan Royals. However, his one action towards wifey and Bollywood actress , who was cheering for him in the stands, is facing criticism. The cricketer is facing flak for blowing a flying kiss towards wifey after he takes a wicket, and this gesture of Virat is being trolled as the netizens remind him that he was out on zero. The fans too were unhappy with Virat getting out on zero, but they know he is a good cricketer, and they know you cannot make a century every day.

Virat Kohli is one of the greatest cricketers in India, and despite being a historical player, he often gets trolled for a bad match. Anushka also gets criticised, and they often troll her too due to his bad match. There have been many times that Anushka Sharma got trolled when Virat's performance was not good on the ground. The star cricketer often gives a damn about it and has always maintained his calm over the trolling, but there have been times where he has lashed out at the haters and mentioned that she is the luckiest charm in his life.

Talking about the sacrifices that Anushka has made after marrying him and especially after Vamika, Virat says that he adores her for who she is and what he has done for her. "The way things have been in the past two years, we have had our child, and, as a mother, the sacrifices that she made have been massive. Looking at her, I realised whatever problems I had were nothing. As far as expectations are concerned, as long as your family loves you for who you are, you don’t expect much because that is the basic requirement.. He further added, " When you look for inspiration, you start at home, and, obviously, Anushka has been a big inspiration for me. My life had a completely different perspective. When you fall in love with a person, you start processing those changes within yourself as well. Her outlook on life was different, and it urged me to change for the better and become more accepting of things." Virat and Anushka are the ideal couple in the tinsel town.