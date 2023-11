Virat Kohli aka King Kohli aka GOAT is on a record-making spree. The Indian cricketing champ scored a century and a couple more runs in the India vs New Zealand match today. The semi-finals of the ICC World Cup 2023 are happening at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai and a huge crowd has turned up including loads of film personalities. Virat Kohli's century is very special because he broke Sachin Tendulkar's record of having the most number of ODI centuries by any player. Also Read - Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli blow kisses at each other as latter scores a century during India vs New Zealand match at Wankhede [Watch]

Virat Kohli gets praised by celebs on social media for his stunning century at Wankhede against New Zealand

35-year-old Virat Kohli broke the master blaster's record of 49 ODI centuries. It was graciously received by Sachin Tendulkar too. He penned a heartfelt congratulatory note for Virat and recalled his first meeting with Virat as well. That time, the teammates had bullied Kohli into touching Sachin's feet. Over time, Sachin was touched by Virat's zeal and passion towards cricket. Apart from Sachin, many more have praised the young Indian cricketer who is famously known as King Kohli across the globe.

From Sunny Deol to Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli, Ayushmann Khurrana and many many more celebs are blown away by Virat's history knock. Virat is accumulating praise from every corner of the world right now. Even former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram has lauded Virat on X (formerly Twitter).

#ViratKohli? is legit GOAT now! Overtaking my childhood idol SRT’s record! Whatta feeling it is to do that in front of him. Class. Pure class. ??? Shreyas has been the dark horse of this tournament. He became a more evolved player in the past few weeks, also with the short… — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) November 15, 2023

??????? finally 50th ? for our king #Kohli — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) November 15, 2023

It's incredible to have been able to witness so much history being created at Wankhede today. @imVKohli, take a bow! #GOAT? #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/SReGFh1Qok — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) November 15, 2023

The KING Conquers! Wankhede stands witness to history as KING KOHLI secures his 50th ODI century, setting a world record. Phenomenal feat by @imVkohli! ?? Let’s Go India!!! #INDvsNZ #CWC23 #ViratKohli #ViratKohli? pic.twitter.com/ljXlsbdFvc — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) November 15, 2023

If you ever want to see a perfect combination of absolute grace, class and humility this is it. King Kohli @imVkohli scores his 50th Century surpassing @sachin_rt’s record. He bows down to the legend himself and his wife @AnushkaSharma - No one can achieve such milestones without… pic.twitter.com/eZfZMqEaE8 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) November 15, 2023

Records are meant to be broken, but no one in their wildest dreams dreamt of breaking Sachin's record when he announced his retirement. And the KING emerged. ?? KOHLI ???? — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) November 15, 2023

49 ODI Centuries. An unbreakable record. Broken by an Indian. In India. In a World Cup Semifinal. Doesn’t get better than this! Congratulations Kohli! You deserve 50 standing ovations and more. pic.twitter.com/nQwosBXy9H — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) November 15, 2023

Today, @imVkohli has not just scored his 50th ODI century but has also exemplified the spirit of excellence and perseverance that defines the best of sportsmanship. This remarkable milestone is a testament to his enduring dedication and exceptional talent. I extend heartfelt… pic.twitter.com/MZKuQsjgsR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 15, 2023

We live in @imVkohli era . Congratulations emperor. — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) November 15, 2023

Talking about the history knock by Virat, after scoring the ton, Virat bowed down to Sachin who was there in the stands. He also blew a kiss towards his wife, actress Anushka Sharma who was watching him from the stands and cheering on him loudly. It was epic to witness it live on screens. It would be better for those who witnessed it live from the stands such as Vicky Kaushal, Rajinikanth, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, John Abraham and more. Not just celebrities but also famous icons from the sports field such as David Beckham, and Vivian Richards were preset at Wankheder to witness Kohli make the century.

During the post-match presentation, Virat Kohli was asked to describe the moment, the feeling he experienced after breaking Sachin's record with his 50th ODI century. He gushed about having his life partner, the person he loves the most sitting in the stands and also having his hero right there watching him was the greatest moment for him.