Virat Kohli is currently busy with the Asia Cup 2022. However, the cricketer is showering love on his wife and actress Anushka Sharma on social media. He shared a gorgeous picture of the actress and in the caption wrote 'my' with world and heart emoji. Virat and Anushka are known for their social media PDA and a lot of pictures that the actress also shares on her social media are clicked by Virat. A lot of people have commented on Virat's post including Australian cricketer David Warner.

Warner commented, "Lucky man mate." Well, we all know that the Australian cricketer loves Bollywood and Indian movies, so we wonder whether just like many of us he is also a fan of .

Well, apart from their social media PDA, Anushka and Virat made it to the headlines as they have reportedly bought a farmhouse in Alibaug. According to a report in ETimes, the couple has bought the farmhouse for Rs. 19.24 crore.

Not just the farmhouse in Alibaug, but Virat has also acquired a part of Gouri Kunj, a bungalow in Juhu, Mumbai that belongs to the family of actor-singer . Reportedly, he is planning to open a branch of his restaurant chain One8 Commune at the place.

Talking about Anushka Sharma, after taking a maternity break the actress is all set to make her acting comeback with Chakda Xpress which is a biopic on cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film is currently in production, and it will be streamed on Netflix. A few days ago, when Netflix announced its upcoming projects, a small glimpse of Chakda Xpress was also released, and the actress’ fans are excited to watch it.