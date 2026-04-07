Virat Kohli PRAISES Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2, but why are netizens SLAMMING him?

Virat Kohli praises Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge as a powerful, four-hour cinematic experience, hailing director Aditya Dhar as a genius and Ranveer Singh's performance as "beyond brilliant." While fans applauded his review, some netizens criticised his post.

Indian cricket star and RCB player Virat Kohli watched the movie Dhurandhar: The Revenge and expressed his complete admiration for it. Kohli used Instagram to express his deep emotional reaction to the film which he described as a powerful and emotional experience. He stated that he had never seen a film like this made in India before. According to him, the movie kept him completely hooked for nearly four hours and took him through a wide range of emotions.

Virat Kohli praises Aditya Dhar

Kohli also had high praise for director Aditya Dhar. He described Dhar as a “genius” and appreciated the strong storytelling and the way the film was executed.

Kohli lauds Ranveer Singh for...

While he applauded the entire cast, Kohli gave special mention to Ranveer Singh. He said Ranveer delivered an outstanding performance and took things to another level. Calling it “beyond brilliant,” Kohli added that although everyone did a great job, Ranveer’s role stood out the most.

What did Virat say about Dhurandhar 2?

"Saw the film today and dare I say I haven’t ever seen a cinematic experience like this made in India. It brought out every kind of emotion to the surface and I didn’t flinch once for almost 4 hours. @adityadharfilms your talent and conviction is reflected in what you’ve created. Hats off to you. You’re a genius. And although all actors were great in their roles BUT @ranveersingh you have attained a different level after this movie and your performance was beyond brilliant. Absolutely WOW."

Netizens slam Virat for Dhurandhar 2 post

As soon as Virat shared the post, not everyone online seemed impressed. On social media, reactions were mixed, with some netizens expressing disappointment.

One user wrote, "I feel it’s paid, he doesn’t give a shit about Bollywood." Another commented, "Shocking to see a propaganda movie promoted by a Gentleman.. he lost all the respect for being a gentleman all the years. Still loving him as a cricketer." A third wrote, "Bro, Vk is a leftist, secularist, communist, radicalist, socialist, intersectionalist, collectivist, modernist, laicist… and now he’s out here watching that propaganda movie and even praising it."

I feel it’s paid, he doesn’t give a shit about bollywood — Vedant Singh Mourya (@sizlingbrownie) April 6, 2026

Shocking to see a propaganda movie promoted by a Gentleman.. he lost all the respect for being a gentleman all the years.

Still loving him as a cricketer — Zeeshan (@Zeeshantweeet) April 6, 2026

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

Ranveer Singh's blockbuster Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge was expected to outperform Prabhas' Baahubali 2: The Conclusion next. Despite edging in on the latter's India lifetime of ₹1,030.42 crore net, the Aditya Dhar-directed film fell short by a tiny margin of ₹6.65 crore. On Day 19, Dhurandhar 2 grossed ₹10 crore net from 13,736 shows nationwide, with an occupancy rate of around 14.2%.

The net collection in India for Ranveer Singh's film is ₹1,023.77 crore, with a total of ₹1,225.72 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 is the third highest-grossing Indian film internationally, with a total worldwide gross collection of ₹1,622.72 crore, including ₹397 crore from overseas.

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