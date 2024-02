Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are blessed with a son Akaay Kohli on February 15, 2024. The little one was born in London where the couple had been staying since October-November. Akaay is a name of Lord Shiva. It means someone whose manifestation goes beyond physical form, like infinite. Fans are jubilant with the news of the arrival of a son in the Kohli household. AI images of Virat Kohli with his son and daughter have flooded social media. We are seeing numerous fake social media accounts as well. On social media, we saw a fan-made edit of Whatsapp chat of the Indian cricket team after the arrival of Akaay Kohli. Also Read - Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Vamika and Akaay's Mumbai home interiors truly define their classy taste

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma son's birth and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma fan has made a Whatsapp edit on how conversations would have happened on the group after Virat Kohli informed his team mates that he has become a dad for the second time. It is hilarious. On that fan-made edit, we also have a mention of Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma. It is about how the whole team needs to vote in order to make Dhanashree Verma win Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Take a look at the same... Also Read - Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma planning to have their second baby after Vamika in London?

On Reddit, speculations on whether Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma will consider making a second home in London are rife. The cricketer has said that he is very fond of London and enjoys the lifestyle it offers. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma also like the fact that there is no paparazzi culture in London. His kids can have a normal life there. In fact, immense speculations on Anushka Sharma having a complex pregnancy also did the rounds. Also Read - Did AB de Villiers delete his confirmation of Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's second pregnancy seconds after breaking the news?