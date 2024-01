Virat Kohli fans do not fail to celebrate every cute moment of the star cricketer whether it is on or off the field. The year 2023 gave us innumerable clicks of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma that made us gush over the couple. From their temple visits to when they made that eye contact in the World Cup 2023, fans had a lot to celebrate. India is now playing South Africa in the 2023 Test series. Virat Kohli fans have noticed a moment where South African player Tony de Zorzi looks absolutely smitten while looking at India's ace. Social media is full of comments on the same. BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel which brings you all the latest entertainment news and TV news updates every day. Also Read - Real reason Virat Kohli rushed to meet Anushka Sharma from South Africa revealed

Tony de Zorzi fan moment with Virat Kohli

The clip is being widely discussed by all fans on social media. Zorzi said that he follows the IPL teams Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans. He stated it would be fun to play with Virat Kohli. Take a look at some of the reactions here...

Tony de Zorzi living the dreams of all Virat Kohli fans. ? "Can watch him all day long" pic.twitter.com/GJfsgbNuZP — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) December 30, 2023

Need someone to look at me in the way Zorzi is looking at Virat Kohli https://t.co/foXgVEdJ2c — Maddy (@maddified18) December 30, 2023

How did Zorzi stop himself from hugging Virat Kohli here?! ?https://t.co/ihyzlnmW8M — Yogesh (@yogeshontop) December 30, 2023

The way he is looking at Virat Kohli ?❤️ Us Zorzi Bhai us ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xNLhVh580n — ADITHYA (@adithya_tweetss) December 29, 2023

India's tour of South Africa

As of now, India is playing the second test at the famous Newlands cricket ground of South Africa. On day one, the team is doing quite well. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated the New Year and X'Mas with family in Dubai. His sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra shared some moments on social media.