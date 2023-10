Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been making headlines ever since the news broke of the power couple expecting their second baby, and it is claimed that Bollywood diva is in her second finisher and they are waiting for the right time to make an official announcement. And amid the news of Anushka Sharma being a second-time pregnant, the latest buzz that has been making the rounds is that Virat Kohli, who is busy with World Cup 2023 warm-up matches in Guwahati, had to fly back to Mumbai due to an emergency. Also Read - Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's cute banter amid pregnancy rumours goes viral and it's unmissable

Virat Kohli has taken a detour from Guwahati back to Mumbai to meet his wife, Anushka Sharma, due to personal emergency claim reports.

It is claimed that Virat took an emergency flight from Guwahati to Mumbai to meet wife Anushka Sharma, and this is leading to a lot of speculation. Virat was busy with Team India's ICC ODI Cricket World Cup second warm-up match against the Netherlands in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who became partners in 2021 with daughter Vamika Kohli, are reportedly soon going to welcome their second baby, and they wanted to keep this news under wraps, but that isn’t anymore. A report in HT claimed that Virat and Anushka were spotted by the paparazzi outside a maternity home, where they were instead not photographed, and confirmed that Anushka is pregnant and that they would announce the news by themselves.

Well, after reading this news of Virat flying back to Mumbai due to an emergency, it only makes fans worried if all is well with the actress.