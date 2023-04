Indian cricket star Virat Kohli was seen with outside a restaurant in Bengaluru. The couple had gone to this eatery with friends. Outside, a huge crowd had gathered to get a glimpse of the couple. They were screaming for the power couple. Virat Kohli walked outside staying close to Anushka Sharma all through. But it looked like he lost his cool on a man who tried to get too close to the actress. The fan was trying to get a selfie with the actress. Virat Kohli is known to be a very protective person and it was visible here. Also Read - Shubman Gill-Sara Ali Khan dating? Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma and more actress-cricketer couples who fell in love with each other

Virat Kohli got mobbed in Bengaluru ?❤️‍? after lunch date with Anushka nd family . pic.twitter.com/JYHNtDaYMo — `` (@KohlifiedGal) April 22, 2023

The couple was at Central Tiffin Room known as CTR. The place specialises in all kinds of South Indian food. It seems the couple came to eat the famous masala dosa of the place. They had some family members with them.

VIRAT KOHLI-ANUSHKA SHARMA GRAB INTEREST

The couple always makes new. From the start of 2023, the two have been visiting religious places. It started with the visit to the Neem Karoli Baba ashram in Vrindavan with Vamika. Later, they fed a number of saints in Rishikesh with Anushka Sharma overseeing all the arrangements. The couple also went to Mahakaleshwar in Ujjain. Virat Kohli has been in good form and fans have praised the support of Anushka Sharma. This season is going good for the Bengaluru team. They are on the third place.

KANGANA RANAUT SLAMS FAN

Last week, lashed out at fans who made a kid fan hold a placard that said he wants to take Vamika out on a date. She said that people should not feed such ideas to kids just to get attention. The couple are very protective about their daughter Vamika. Of late, fans have noticed that Virat Kohli has become more spiritual. Anushka Sharma is said to be very God-fearing and spiritual person.