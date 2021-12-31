Vamika Kohli has been globe-trotting as she accompanies dad Virat Kohli and mom, Anushka Sharma for cricket tournaments all over the globe. The little one was seen in the stands cheering for her dad as she sat in mom Anushka Sharma's lap. She wore a white frock and her hair was done in two pigtails. Anushka Sharma was in a black dress. Fans spotted her but no has revealed her face keeping in mind the sentiments of India's power couple. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and more: Resolutions Bollywood stars should make in New Year 2022

This was Vamika Kohli's first cricket match from the stands. It is summer in South Africa so the little one came to watch the game. The match was held at Centurion and India won the test by a good margin of 113 runs. Vamika Kohli

Check out these pics and videos...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virushka ❤️ (@viratanushkastuff)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ??????? ?? ?????? (@anushka.ki.diwani)

First match of vamika in the stands. Virat gesturing this to his family.

God, protect them ?? Do it for your girls, Virat! Do it for them. VC - @StarSportsIndia#ViratKohli #INDvSA #AnushkaSharma #Virushka pic.twitter.com/QyEHree6NL — Siddhi ? (@Sectumsempra187) December 30, 2021

