Virat Kohli is a doting husband. He is known to shower love on Anushka Sharma in his interviews where he has been asked about her. In his recent podcast where he is chatting with Danish Sait, he has done the same. He said that being with Anushka Sharma gave him a new perspective on life, and he learnt more about acceptance. Virat Kohli said that inspiration starts from home, and his wife Anushka Sharma is a big inspiration for him. He said he had a different perspective towards life before he met her. After falling in love, he started seeing changes in himself. Virat Kohli said that she made him a better person and taught him about acceptance.

He also revealed that the couple had a tough time in the lockdown. They became parents in 2021 when the whole world was reeling with COVID-19. He said that she made massive sacrifices in that phase for their daughter, Vamika. He said his issues felt like nothing in front of what Anushka Sharma handled. Virat Kohli said that as long as someone's family loved them for what they were one need not be bothered about expectations. He told Danish Sait that it was basic requirement.

In 2018, he smashed his 22nd Test Century in Edgbaston in Birmingham. He made more than 120 runs fighting James Anderson who tested him to the extreme. He said that Anushka Sharma was as nervous as him. Prior to that, he had not scored a test century for a long time. He told Sait that he was emotional when he walked into the dressing room after the epic knock. He said, "Anushka was there. She also got a bit emotional. She was feeling very happy for me because she understood being in the stadium, after a build-up of four years and watching that moment." It seems the two celebrated with a nice dinner in the evening.