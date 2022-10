Virat Kohli has finally reacted to the viral video of his hotel room that is creating a huge sensation online. Virat is right now the most loved celebrity in the town, fans are often fascinated with the stardom of the celebs and want to know every bit of detail about them. But they forget that even they have their personal lives and like everyone even they do not like the invasion in their private lives. Virat took to his Instagram and expressed his anger about his hotel room video going viral and said that he is not really okay with this kind of fanaticism, and we agree.

Checkout the video of Virat Kohli's personal hotel room going viral that has left the cricketer irked

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Virat took to his Instagram and expressed his anger over his hotel room video going viral online. It’s not only about personal invasion but even the security of the celebrity cricketer. Isn’t this dangerous how his personal hotel room video is going viral, where was the security at that time? This video has raised a lot of questions about the privacy of our cricketers and that taking a video of your personal hotel room is not cool. Virat and even have requested a photo policy for their daughter Vamika Kohli and till date, they haven't released one picture of her. However, Vamika's photos were leaked online during a cricket match and later both Virat and Anushka requested all the media publications to pull down the pictures of Vamika as they were clicked unaware.

After this long statement of Virat, his fans hope that the video gets deleted online and there will be strict action taken against the person who invaded the privacy of the cricketer.