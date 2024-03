Virat Kohli is back in India and fans are super excited to see King Kohli after a long time. Virat welcomed his baby boy Akaay Kohli on February 15 and shared the update about the same on his Instagram account. Anushka Sharma and Virat became parents for the second time and the cricketer was on a break for a month and stayed in their London house with his family. Ever since Virat was on a break there was a lot of speculation that he would not play IPL but seems like the rumours are untrue, as Virat's latest arrival says it all. Also Read - Anushka Sharma's Chakda Xpress delayed due to THIS reason? Fans of actress might have to wait longer than expected

Virat Kohli rocked his casual look at the airport and happily greeted the paparazzi and fans at the airport. Virat is one of the strongest players in RCB and one can definitely not imagine without him in the team.

Anushka Sharma to stay in London with Akaay and Vamika?

Anushka Sharma happily gave up her career after Vamika and now the reports claim the actress might not make a comeback anytime soon as she completely wants to be available for her kids. Akaay Kohli is just a month old and it is speculated that the actress will not travel back in Indian before he is at least three months old.

