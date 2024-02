Virat Kohli is proving to be the best partner and father for his wife and kids. After the born of son Akaay Kohli in London, Virat has taken a long leave. The cricketer skipped playing the recent test matches at Ranchi with England. And now the latest comment of Sunil Gavaskar is grabbing eyeballs where he mentioned how Virat may not be playing IPL this year. Indian cricketer commentator, Sunil Gavaskar expressed his curiosity over whether Virat will be participating in IPL this year or not, at the event match in Ranchi he said," Kya woh khelenge... kuch reason ke liye khel nahin rahe hain, shaayad ho sakta hai ki IPL ki liye bhi na khele (Will he play? He is not playing because of some reason, perhaps he may not play in IPL as well". Also Read - Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika enjoy vegan food at a London cafe; netizens say 'Picture of the day'

Sunil Gavaskar had once made a distasteful comment on Anushka over her pregnancy announcement. The actress and the cricketer had strongly lashed out at Gavaskar for the same. Anushka took to her Instagram and shared a long note of disappointment,"

That, Mr Gavaskar, your message is distasteful is a fact but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her for her husband's game? I'm sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commentating on the game. Don't you think you should have equal amount of respect for me and us?".

Anushka Sharma gave birth to Akaay Kohli on February 15

Virat and Anushka welcomed their baby boy into the world this month and shared the good news through social media. Anushka and both are right now prioritizing their kids over work.