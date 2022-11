Virat Kohli is head over heels in love with wife and he never shies to show his affection for her in public through small gestures. And now this one gesture of Virat is leaving his fans swooning over him. The IT couple of Bollywood was spotted at the airport where they happily posed for the shutterbugs together and their twinning game won hearts. While Virat was seen wearing a hoodie that has 'A' initials with a heart symbol and fans cannot keep calm and fall for them all over again. Fans are calling them couple goals.

Virat who was making his way to the airport along with Anushka grabbed all the eyeballs with his hoodie and fans are calling him the cutest. Virat was even seen interacting with the paparazzi and thanking them for understanding and not clicking Vamika's pictures while she gets papped along with them.

Watch the video of Virat Kohli flaunting his hoodie that ahs his wifey Anushka Sharma's initials 'A' with a heart

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Anushka and Virat have headed for a quick vacation, and it was a much-needed break for the couple. It is reported that they have gone to Maldives for a vacay as it's their favourite destination and fans cannot wait for the couple to post some pictures from their holiday. While both Anushka and Virat are a private person and doesn't like much media glare on them. Recently Virat even expressed his displeasure after his private room video went viral on the internet and his fans stood in his support. Virat and Anushka got married in December 2017 and soon the couple will be celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary together. Till date their fans cannot get over their dreamy wedding pictures as they were just beautiful and bestowed love and only love.