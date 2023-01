is often blamed for Virat Kohli's bad form. She is alleged of spiking his game and what's not. But did you know there was a time when Virat wasn't in good behaviour with his wife during the bad phase of his career? The star cricketer recalls being unfair to his wife Anushka while his career did not favour him. He was snappy with her and extremely frustrated. Recalling being cranky and frustrated Kohli accepted, "I was not able to perform because of my desires. I realized that I needed to be true about my game. If I was the worst player, I needed to accept it, H further added, " I was cranky and snappy, and that wasn’t good for my wife, Anushka Sharma and other family members. So I had to take responsibility and put things into perspective." Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada trailer; Bigg Boss 16 Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia trolled, Varisu leaked and more

But like they say time changes and today things have changed for the better, Virat has definitely learnt that he cannot be harsh with his loved ones and need to bring himself back all the best approach and here he is. "I was far off from my cricket. My attachments, my desire, had taken over. That's when I realised that I can't be away from who I am. I have to be true to myself. Even when I am vulnerable, I am not playing well, I am the worst player around, and I have to accept it. I can't be in denial." Also Read - Vamika Kohli birthday: Times Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's baby girl filled our hearts with joy

Virat Kohli who is madly and deeply in love with his beloved wife Anushka Sharma often expresses his gratitude towards her for being his biggest support ever in good and bad times . Well, the couple have come a long way and after Vamika Kohli their life and they have changed for good. Also Read - Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's baby girl Vamika turns two; actress shares post on how her birth widened her heart

.