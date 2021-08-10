Virat Kohli reveals that Anushka Sharma and his schedule totally revolves around Vamika; talks about their 'couple time' amidst parenting duties

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are the most adorable new parents in town. They become mom and dad to a baby girl, Vamika in the month of January. India is in England right now for a long tour that has five test matches. The couple have been spotted in and around London hanging out with their friends. This is the first time Vamika has come on tour with her folks. Virat Kohli has revealed that their priority is to "stay upto speed" with their little one. He told Dinesh Karthik that their schedule just revolves around their baby girl, Vamika. The former Indian cricketer is quite close to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Also Read - From Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika to Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan’s son Jeh: First glimpse of star kids fans are eagerly waiting for

He was quoted as saying, "Firstly now, with our daughter, it’s putting her to sleep, first thing. Then, stepping out for breakfast somewhere, grab a quick coffee in the time that we get. And then, come back to the room to be with our daughter again. Priority is obviously making sure that we stay upto speed with her." We guess the small coffee breaks are the only couple time the two are managing in this phase when they are new parents. The two are very particular about the privacy of their daughter and have requested the media to be respectful about it. Also Read - Anushka Sharma, Kishwer Merchantt and 6 other actresses flaunted their baby bumps in bikinis and swimsuits and how

He also told Dinesh Karthik that he misses his father who died before he made his debut for India's national cricket team. Virat Kohli also spoke about how his dad did not get the chance to see his grand-daughter but says his mom is over the moon. Virat Kohli said, "He hasn’t seen me play. Now with our daughter, I have seen the happiness on my mother’s face. You sit down and think what if he was still here." Also Read - Virat Kohli breaks into full Shammi Kapoor mode as he dances and romances Anushka Sharma, proving he's Bollywood ready – watch video

The couple got married in 2017 in Italy. The marriage that took place in Florence sent the Indian media and public in a tizzy.