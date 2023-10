Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are the talk of the town these days, all thanks to the second pregnancy reports. In case you are not in the know, rumours are rife about Anushka and Virat's daughter Vamika getting a sibling soon as the couple is allegedly going to embrace parenthood for the second time. People have been very curious about the same. And adding to it are the reports of Virat taking a flight to Mumbai for a personal emergency. But fans shouldn't worry much as all seems well. Also Read - Shubman Gill-Sara Ali Khan dating? Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma and more actress-cricketer couples who fell in love with each other

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leave fans worried amidst latter's emergency flight

Ever since the reports of Virat flying to Mumbai from Guwahati, ahead of the ICC World Cup match surfaced, fans have been worried about what could be the emergency. Anushka Sharma and Virat have stayed away from the media amidst these pregnancy rumours. Hence, fans have been worried about Anushka's health. But it seems the actress has herself assured fans that there's nothing to worry about. Just a couple of hours ago, Anushka took to her social media handle and shared a post on Gandhi Jayanti. Check out Anushka Sharma's Instagram status here:

Anushka Sharma to quit Bollywood after embracing motherhood again?

Ever since Anushka Sharma's second pregnancy news surfaced, an old video of the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress has been going viral in which she talked about probably not wanting to work after marrying and having kids. This was during her appearance on Simi Garewal's chat show. It has led to speculations about Anushka quitting films. But the actress' fans are missing her. They want her to come back to the movies. She has Chakda 'Xpress in the pipeline for now. The actress stepped away from her production house, handing the reigns solely to her brother Karnesh.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli to make an announcement soon?

The report in Hindustan Times claimed that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted at the maternity clinic a couple of days ago by the paparazzi. The very private couple asked paps to not click them. The portal also claimed that the couple confirmed the news to the paps and shared that they will make an announcement soon. Reportedly, Anushka is in her second trimester. Only Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli can put the rumours to rest. One thing is for sure, fans are eagerly waiting for the couple to say something.