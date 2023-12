Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have truly set couple goals for millions. As we know, the actress is supposed to be expecting her second child. There have been quite a few videos on social media that have apparently shown her baby bump. Now, Virat Kohli who was with the team in Pretoria requested the management that he needed to head home due to some emergency. This has again made people wonder if the baby is coming earlier than expected. But fans should note that Virat Kohli will be back in South Africa on December 22, 2023. He will also be a part of the Test series. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Revealed: Anushka Sharma to Deepika Padukone, Bollywood stars and their favourite vacation destinations

Netizens speculate on arrival of second baby

Fans began commenting if Junior Kohli was on the way. They said that the child might be coming soon. Confused fans also said that it seems like Anushka Sharma's delivery date is a little later. The couple spent few days in London enjoying with their daughter Vamika. The soaked in the winter sights of the city. Anushka Sharma was also present for some matches of the World Cup. This year has been a great one for the flamboyant Indian batsman. Also Read - Tiger 3 actress Katrina Kaif lauds Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma for supporting each other after the World Cup; here's what she said

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma on spiritual path

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma have made news all through 2023. The couple were seen at spiritual centres like Ujjain, Rishikesh and Vrindavan. Their pics from the Mahakaleshwar Temple went viral. Fans said that Virat Kohli rediscovered his touch due to the divine intervention. The couple also won over crowds during the World Cup 2023. However, they have not confirmed the arrival of a second child as yet. Virat Kohli was one of the top batsmen for India at the World Cup 2023. The two are known to be private people. We hope that everyone is doing well back home for Virat. Also Read - Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh: Top 10 Bollywood celebs who had the most expensive weddings