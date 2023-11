Virat Kohli has been the player of the tournament in World Cup 2023. He played some magnificent innings in the championship and is now close to becoming the No.1 player in ODI rankings. Today, fans gushed as Virat Kohli showered love on the pics of Aussie player Marnus Labuschagne with his baby girl, Hallie Grace. This gesture was much loved by cricket fans. Marnus is his team-mate from the Bangalore team of the IPL. After the epic win of Australia in the 2023 World Cup finals, many Aussie players are posting happy pics with the trophy and their little ones. Also Read - Was Anushka Sharma rude with personal staff as she and Virat Kohli returned to Mumbai? Netizens react to viral video

Virat Kohli also gave his jersey to Glenn Maxwell after the finals of the World Cup 2023. The Aussie made a record double hundred in the tournament. Indian cricket fans faced backlash after supposed Indian accounts sent death and rape threats to Travis Head's wife and daughter. His baby girl is just a year-old. Educated Indian fans claimed that they are not behind such hate and toxicity on social media. They claimed that Pakistani accounts are doing the same to bring a bad name to India's cricket crazy fraternity.

Quite a few aspects of the World Cup 2023 have come under scrutiny. People were disappointed with the Ahmedabad crowd as well. They felt they were not noisy enough to cheer on the team. Also, the absence of Kapil Dev and Mahendra Singh Dhoni at the Grand Finale raised eyebrows. Virat Kohli has hit good form after a rather lean patch. Both Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been on a spiritual path in 2023 visiting Vrindavan, Rishikesh and the Mahakaleshwar Temple of Ujjain. Also Read - Anushka-Virat, Sidharth-Kiara and more celebs reveal how life changes after marriage