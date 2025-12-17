Virat Kohli SLAMMED for ignoring a differently-abled fan, netizens react ‘What is the point of…...

Avatar: Fire and Ash is all set to be released soon. With a competitive lineup, let's take a look at how the film might perform at the box office.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are definitely one of the most famous and beloved celebrity couples in Bollywood. People admire their loving and caring dynamic towards each other. The fans and audiences try to catch a glimpse of them whenever they go out, which is why they are usually surrounded by a horde of their followers. Recently, a differently-abled fan approached Virat Kohli for a similar reason, trying to get a picture with the cricketing legend; however, the internet was not pleased with the way the cricketer reacted to the situation. Virat, who usually travels a lot, quickly got into the car with his wife, Anushka Sharma, and left the premises quickly.

What was the incident all about?

Virat and Anushka’s India visit involved some trolling and judgment from their audiences. A video of the couple getting out of the airport terminal has been going viral. In the video, Virat seemed to be in quite a rush, and as a disabled fan approached him to get a picture, his security pushed the fan away as the cricketer and his wife left off in a hurry. From the video, it looked like the couple meant no harm to anybody and were simply in a hurry. However, the netizens seemed to perceive it differently, with people believing that Virat behaved rudely by showing attitude to the kid.

Netizen’s reaction to the incident

One user commented, "He pushed that differently abled boy shamefully, please... kya deejay shree Shree premanand ji se apne ye?" Another user added, "Why ignore the kid? At least he can say hi. It's just a few seconds from his busy schedule. I feel bad for the kid... They should respect kids and their feelings." One person penned down, "What is the point of visiting Premanand Ji if one continues to carry so much ego and attitude even after leaving that place? Ignoring a disabled child who just wanted a photo is heartbreaking. feel bad for him." Someone also added, "That's really, really bad that you didn't even see a disabled man so close to you being pulled so badly because he just wanted to click a picture with you. Why, @virat.kohli @anushkasharma? That's really bad."

Neither Anushka nor Virat has yet commented on the incident. The original video has been deleted from Instagram.

