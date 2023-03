Virat Kohli has smashed his 75th Test hundred at the Test Match between India and Australia. The match was played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The century has made all his fans emotional. As we know, Virat Kohli had been battling bad form for a while now. Anushka Sharma put up a message saying how he dealt with all the critique with composure. She said all the negativity made an impact on his health. Virat Kohli has made solid comebacks in all formats of the game. This is crucial as the IPL season is going to start soon. Also Read - Shubman Gill-Sara Ali Khan dating? Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma and more actress-cricketer couples who fell in love with each other

Of course, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been visiting a number of temples. They prayed at the ashram of Baba Neem Karoli on the occasion of New Year. This was followed by them feeding brahmins and hermits in Rishikesh. Of late, they went to Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. The couple offered special prayers. Fans wondered how come Virat Kohli had suddenly become so spiritual and religious. But his success at the Test Match has made fans hail his faith in God. Take a look at the tweets....

Vrindavan brings 2

Haridwar bring 1

Mahakal brings 1 ( century) #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/8lvdwM1701 — RAHUL SHUKLA (@rahul30121994) March 12, 2023

When nothing is going your Side, just go to Mahakal Temple, close your eyes and just pray what you want and see the Magic ❤️#INDvAUS #AUSvIND #INDvsAUS #AUSvsIND #ViratKohli — Aagam1903 (@AagamParmar) March 12, 2023

It is a known fact that Anushka Sharma has been very spiritual since her youth. Her family follows a spiritual leader from Rishikesh. The special pandit also conducted their marriage in Italy.