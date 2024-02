Virat Kohli has been making headlines once again after the reports suggests that the ex-captain of India has withdrawn his name in the remaining three test matches with England due to personal reasons. The reports claim that King Kohli informed the National committee about his decision on Friday before the final selection was to be decided for three test snatches in Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamshala. This news has left netizens and fans worried about Anushka Sharma and her second baby as there have been strong reports of the actress expecting a second child. Also Read - Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli not expecting their second child? AB de Villiers expresses regret on making video

The first news of Anushka Sharma being pregnant came out in September and since the actress has made very less public appearances. And Virat too had to rush from his matches to home due to personal reasons. And this is leaving the fans worried and how. Just a few days ago after confirming that Virat expecting his second child, AB de Villiers took back his statement and apologised for sharing false information, in his interview with Dainik Bhaskar, he said," I made a terrible mistake at the same time, sharing false information, which was not true at all" Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: Shahid Kapoor mimics Virat Kohli; fans react 'Please keep making these videos'

AB de Villiers said, "Virat kohli and Anushka sharma expecting their second child. He is a great father, that's why he is spending time with family, which is good and you shouldn't judge him for that" (on ABD YT)#ViratKohli #AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/8D6UUmjod5 — RanaJi? (@RanaTells) February 3, 2024

He further added," I think whatever’s best for Virat’s family comes first. No one knows what’s happening there, all I can do is wish him well. Whatever the reason for his break, I hope he can comeback stronger, better and fresh from this." Virat and Anushka are one of the most popular couples in the industry and fans are indeed stressed about them amid the constant ongoing news. Also Read - Ahead of Valentine's Day, here's looking at the real life romance of Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and other Bollywood stars

