'Virat Kohli will get his form back after divorce with Anushka Sharma'; KRK calls actress bad luck, gets brutally slammed

Virat Kohli is right now facing the toughest of his career. He has been struggling to be in his form with just 128 runs under this belt in nine matches in this IPL season. Virat who is failing to achieve his desired form has been advised by Ravi Shastri that he better be out of IPL. In an interaction on Jatin Sapru's YouTube channel reportedly Shastri said, " I think a break is ideal for him because he has played non-stop cricket and he has captained the side across all formats. It will be wise of him to take a break. You know, sometimes you have to draw the balance. He further added, " This year he is already into the tournament (IPL 2022), tomorrow if push comes to shove and you want to prolong your international career and make a mark there for 6-7 years, pull out of the IPL, for all you care." Also Read - Sidharth Shukla's former co-star Aastha Chaudhary finally acts on his advice; ties the knot with Aditya Banerjee

While everyone is concerned about Virat's form, Kamaal R Khan's opinion on the ex-captain of Indian cricket team is receiving a lot of criticism as he blamed his wife for his bad form. Well, this is nothing new though. The controversial king KRK took to his Twitter and wrote, " “Anushka is bad luck for #Kohli. He can only get his form back if he will divorce #Anushka. #RCBvsRR.” This tweet didn't go down well with Virat fans and they have been slamming KRK for his ill thoughts. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha song Kahani: Aamir Khan inspired by South films? Launches a track before teaser or trailer

One user wrote, " Shame on you Fake person Kuch to Sharam karo Tumko aur tumare biwi ke divorce ki baat huvi to Kisi ki achchi zindagi barbad mat karo." Another user adviced if him to elete his tweet, " Bahut hi ghatiya baat boli hai apne… Thodi si bhi insaniyat hai to delete karo". One more user commented, " “Kyon be Fattu, iss waale Tweet mein @imVkohli ko tag karne mein fatt gayi teri..??? Rukk, main batata hoon @AnushkaSharma ko ke tu ne kya kaha hai.. Firr dekh, dono Pati-Patni mil ke teri aisi kutaai karene Bat se ke bakwaas karna bhul jaayega.".

While has deleted his tweet and seems like he has realised his mistake?