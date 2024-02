Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed their second child Akaay on February 15, 2024, in London. The new mommy and daddy in the town shared the happy news with their fans on their social media page. After the announcement Virat Kohli was even spotted in London and his pictures went viral on the internet. Virat is currently in London along with his family and it looks like he has no plans to come back to India anytime soon. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anushka Sharma have a secret weapon to stay unfazed while dealing with the dark side of being a celeb; expert spills the beans

Anushka Sharma announces of becoming a mother to a baby boy, names him Akaay Also Read - Virat Kohli fan makes edit of Indian team Whatsapp group chat after birth of Akaay Kohli and has a Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 connect

As Virat who took a break from the test matches may also not return to the pitch. And if reports are to be believed Rajat Patidar may replace the cricketer. India's batting coach Vikram Rathour has come out in support behind a struggling Rajat Patidar ahead of the fourth test giants England that will commence today that is February 23, 2024, in Ranchi. Also Read - Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma to spend more time in London after arrival of son Akaay? Here's why netizens believe so

Virat who took a sabbatical will not be performing in test matches as well, and in his absence, Vikram Rathour insists, that Rajat should get a chance to play as the players like Virat and KL Rahul will not be back soon and are not aware when they will be going to resume.

Virat Kohli is right now focusing on his family and is giving all his time to them. Anushka delivered the baby boy just a week ago, and this is the time when she needs him the most. And even Virat understands the need for an hour.

Anushka Sharma to not return to work?

Ever since Vamika's born Anushka Sharma took a sabbatical from her acting career, and now after Akaay it's but natural for the actress to take a long break. The fans will indeed miss the actress in showbiz and wait for the time she makes a smashing comeback.